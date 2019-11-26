WATCH LIVE | Former SSA boss to continue to zoom in on alleged interference at agency

Former State Security Agency (SSA) boss Mo Shaik is expected to continue his submissions at the Zondo commission into state capture.

Shaik, who was a director-general at the SSA, made damning allegations on Monday against former minister of intelligence Siyabonga Cwele. He revealed that he and two other senior officials at the agency were summoned to Cwele's Cape Town office, where he allegedly demanded the probe into the controversial Gupta brothers be dropped.

He said he believed the Gupta family could have been stopped and state capture prevented as far back as 2011.