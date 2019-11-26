Politics

WATCH LIVE | Former SSA boss to continue to zoom in on alleged interference at agency

26 November 2019 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

Former State Security Agency (SSA) boss Mo Shaik is expected to continue his submissions at the Zondo commission into state capture.

Shaik, who was a director-general at the SSA, made damning allegations on Monday against former minister of intelligence Siyabonga Cwele. He revealed that he and two other senior officials at the agency were summoned to Cwele's Cape Town office, where he allegedly demanded the probe into the controversial  Gupta brothers be dropped.

He said he believed the Gupta family could have been stopped and state capture prevented as far back as 2011.


Shaik said their suspicions about what has now become known as state capture first arose after a news article in 2011. It exposed how then sports minister Fikile Mbalula, during an outburst at a meeting of the ANC's national executive committee (NEC), said one of the Gupta brothers informed him of his appointment before it was announced the year before.

