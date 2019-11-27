Gigaba adviser Kholeka Gcaleka set to become deputy public protector

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka is set to become SA's next deputy public protector.

Gcaleka's name was nominated by the majority ANC during a heated meeting of the National Assembly's portfolio committee on justice. Her name will be tabled at a sitting of the assembly next week for approval before it is sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is the appointing authority.

Nominating Gcaleka, ANC MP Hishaam Mohamed began by saying many of the candidates that were interviewed by the committee were not able to answer due process questions, possibly due to nerves.

“Only one candidate came nearest to that, the candidate has a legal background, has been dealing with trial procedure through criminal trials, has been involved in investigative nature of work and has been exposed to the criminal justice system as a whole.

“I am obviously referring to advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, who very clearly was ahead of any other candidate.”

He said Gcaleka was confident and experienced for what was required as the deputy public protector. He said the only issues that came up during her interview was that she worked with previous finance minister Malusi Gigaba and that there were certain views about that which he dismissed as “not factual”.