Politics

Herman Mashaba on job as mayor: 'I got rid of colleagues who only served themselves'

27 November 2019 - 11:08 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Herman Mashaba, the outgoing mayor of Johannesburg.
Herman Mashaba, the outgoing mayor of Johannesburg.
Image: Supplied

Herman Mashaba will be hanging up the mayoral chains on Wednesday after three years in office as Johannesburg's mayor.

Mashaba resigned last month, citing tensions with the DA.

This after Helen Zille was appointed as the chairperson of the party's federal council.

Bidding farewell, Mashaba looked back on his time at the metro.

Mashaba told Radio 702 that during his time as mayor he focused on combating corruption in the region and creating a professional service to the public.

He said he had inherited a region where favours were common and corruption was widespread.

“I managed to get rid of comrades who were in the city to serve themselves and their political parties, instead of society.

“I inherited a public service that thought it was doing people favours instead of residents doing them a favour. It is the people that did us a favour for putting us into these positions,” said Mashaba.

IN QUOTES | Herman Mashaba's last presser — 'when I took over, JMPD was demoralised'

Herman Mashaba said his tenure as the mayor of Johannesburg was challenging, but rewarding.
News
6 days ago

Mashaba said his resignation from the DA was, in part, based on the opposition party no longer supporting his policies, so he decided to call it quits instead of being “pushed out”. 

Mashaba said, should the city of Johannesburg continue to serve society, it would not be easy to damage the foundation he has laid.

Last week, Mashaba described his job as mayor as painful but rewarding.

TimesLIVE reported that he said in the past three years, to get some sleep, he had to take sleeping tablets, because the job was tough.

“For you to be able to do your job, you are going to need political support, political support that does not really interfere with the work that you do. They have got to allow you to operate within the law,” he told members of the city's metro police.

MORE

'This was a brutal job': outgoing Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba

Outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says his job as the first citizen of SA’s biggest metro was the most rewarding.
Politics
1 week ago

'We'll collapse as a country if we continue at this rate': Herman Mashaba

Outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba plans to relax on an island before he embarks on his big plans, which could see him join another political ...
Politics
23 hours ago

From resignation to rest: Six must-read stories on Herman Mashaba

Outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has been making headlines since Sunday. Here are six must-read stories on him.
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. PODCAST | VBS Mutual Bank helps Julius Malema 'loot millions' and #SexInTheCity ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mo Shaik's state capture testimony in seven quotes - 'the Guptas were ... Politics
  3. Holomisa on UK visas: 'UK citizens come and go but we must go through a tedious ... Politics
  4. Herman Mashaba on job as mayor: 'I got rid of colleagues who only served ... Politics
  5. Julius Malema charged on five counts for 'discharging firearm' at EFF rally Politics

Latest Videos

'Armed' passengers rob e-hailing driver
Vodacom shop robbed in Hatfield Plaza
X