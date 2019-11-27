Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry to hear Transnet-related evidence

27 November 2019 - 10:29 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry is set to hear Transnet-related testimony from actuarial scientist Alister Chabi.

MD of Mncedisi Ndlovu and Sedumedi (MNS) Attorneys Tshiamo Sedumedi told the inquiry in May that the firm's investigation into procurement irregularities at Transnet pointed directly to former CEO Brian Molefe.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

He said Molefe paved the way for a state capture-linked Chinese locomotive manufacturer to score billion-rand contracts from Transnet.

MNS Attorneys was appointed by Transnet's new board in 2018 to investigate various contracts under the tenures of Molefe and his successor, Siyabonga Gama.

READ MORE:

Guptas could have been stopped in 2011, Mo Shaik tells state capture commission

Former spy boss Riaz "Mo" Shaik believes that the Gupta family could have been stopped and state capture prevented as far back as 2011.
Politics
1 day ago

Transnet reports R49bn in irregular expenditure - but executives argue the figure is much lower

Acting Transnet head Mohammed Mohamedy said a disagreement with external auditors over irregular expenditure could alter the reported figure of R49bn.
News
1 month ago

Probe into Transnet 'irregularities' pointed directly at Brian Molefe

Former Transnet chief executive Brian Molefe allegedly paved the way for a state capture-linked Chinese locomotive manufacturer to score billion-Rand ...
Politics
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema charged for 'discharging firearm' at EFF rally Politics
  2. Herman Mashaba attributes his success to privilege: 'I've lived in safe ... Politics
  3. Gigaba adviser Kholeka Gcaleka set to become deputy public protector Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry to hear Transnet-related evidence Politics
  5. This is how the Guptas captured Zuma, according to Mo Shaik Politics

Latest Videos

'Drunk' cop 'ignores' woman and child's cries for help in holding cell.
Brazen, bold and booming: A glimpse inside the world of Witbank prostitution
X