Herman Mashaba’s last week as mayor: privilege, lessons and a final send-off

On Wednesday, Herman Mashaba bid farewell as mayor of Johannesburg.

Mashaba resigned last month after three years in office. He announced his resignation after the election of Helen Zille as the DA's federal executive council chairperson.

In his last week, here's what he had to say:

Privilege

Mashaba attributed his success as a businessman and politician to privilege.

On Tuesday, Mashaba said his success in business gave him access to a life the majority of poor black people were deprived of.

“Becoming a mayor and being directly confronted by the lived reality of these fellow citizens of my city on a daily basis shook me to the core. They say I changed, I say a lot changed me,” said Mashaba.