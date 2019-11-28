Ramaphosa pulls out of radio interview as criticism mounts over assault allegations against host

President Cyril Ramaphosa bowed to public pressure on Thursday, and pulled out of a PowerFM radio interview just hours before it was due to take place.

Ramaphosa had been slated to take part in “The Chairman’s Conversation” with PowerFM chairperson Given Mkhari.

However, there was criticism over the interview because assault charges had previously been opened against Mkhari by his wife, Ipeleng. Mkhari had also also opened charges against Ipeleng, stemming from an alleged fight at their home in July 2018.

The matters against Mkhari and Ipeleng were withdrawn in the Randburg magistrate's court in August last year as the pair went for mediation.

In a statement on Thursday, the presidency said that — “in the light of concerns raised by civil society organisations” over the event — Ramaphosa had decided not to participate.

NPO The Wise Collective was among those organisations who had questioned Ramaphosa's involvement in the Chairman's Conversation, given the allegations previously lodged against Mkhari. It described the interview as being “in poor taste”.