LISTEN | NPA is confident it will get a conviction against Julius Malema for firearm incident

EFF leader Julius Malema allegedly discharged a firearm in public during his party's fifth anniversary celebrations in July last year.

The incident took place at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in the Eastern Cape.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement that Malema faced five counts, including the unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public place and reckless endangerment to people or property.

The regional spokesperson of the NPA, Luxolo Tyali, told TimesLIVE that the prosecuting authority was confident it would achieve a conviction in February next year, when the case is due to be heard in court.

This is an ongoing story.