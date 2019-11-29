POLL | Who should get the Joburg mayor gig?

December 4 promises to be a busy day in the chambers of the Johannesburg Council after the election for mayor was postponed on Thursday.

The race to elect a replacement for Herman Mashaba as mayor could be an interesting clash, as the DA, EFF and ANC have all fielded their own candidates.

Mashaba resigned last month after three years in office. He announced his resignation after the election of Helen Zille as the DA's federal executive council chairperson.