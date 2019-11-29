POLL | Who should get the Joburg mayor gig?
December 4 promises to be a busy day in the chambers of the Johannesburg Council after the election for mayor was postponed on Thursday.
The race to elect a replacement for Herman Mashaba as mayor could be an interesting clash, as the DA, EFF and ANC have all fielded their own candidates.
Mashaba resigned last month after three years in office. He announced his resignation after the election of Helen Zille as the DA's federal executive council chairperson.
The DA nominated Funzela Ngobeni, the EFF nominated Musa Novela and the ANC put forward Geoff Makhubo.
TimesLIVE reported that council speaker Vasco Da Gama postponed the election, saying that he and his legal advisers were confused by what constituted a majority vote.
The confusion relates to whether a majority, 50% of votes plus one, gets reduced when there are absent councillors.
David Motobodi died last month, reducing the number of councillors at the sitting, and sparking the question.
In the meantime, Da Gama assumes the role of acting mayor until a new one is elected.