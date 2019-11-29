Politics

POLL | Who should get the Joburg mayor gig?

29 November 2019 - 07:01 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Johannesburg faces a crucial election on December 4.
Johannesburg faces a crucial election on December 4.
Image: Vanessa Bentley/123rf.com

December 4 promises to be a busy day in the chambers of the Johannesburg Council after the election for mayor was postponed on Thursday.

The race to elect a replacement for Herman Mashaba as mayor could be an interesting clash, as the DA, EFF and ANC have all fielded their own candidates.

Mashaba resigned last month after three years in office. He announced his resignation after the election of Helen Zille as the DA's federal executive council chairperson.

Herman Mashaba’s last week as mayor: privilege, lessons and a final send-off

In his last week as Joburg mayor, here's what Herman Mashaba had to say.
Politics
20 hours ago

The DA nominated Funzela Ngobeni, the EFF nominated Musa Novela and the ANC put forward Geoff Makhubo.

TimesLIVE reported that council speaker Vasco Da Gama postponed the election, saying that he and his legal advisers were confused by what constituted a majority vote.

The confusion relates to whether a majority, 50% of votes plus one, gets reduced when there are absent councillors.

David Motobodi died last month, reducing the number of councillors at the sitting, and sparking the question.

In the meantime, Da Gama assumes the role of acting mayor until a new one is elected.

Leaderless Johannesburg waits as mayoral vote is delayed

Johannesburg remains without a mayor after council speaker Vasco da Gama postponed a meeting meant to elect a successor to outgoing mayor Herman ...
Politics
19 hours ago

MORE

Tense day as DA faces losing both Tshwane and Joburg metros

Herman Mashaba's position is up for grabs in Johannesburg, while a motion of no confidence plays out in Tshwane
Politics
21 hours ago

EFF forges ahead with plans to control Joburg, nominating Musa Novela for mayor

The EFF is going ahead with its plans to challenge for power in Johannesburg.
Politics
2 days ago

Mashaba’s inner-city Joburg revamp ‘is anti-poor’

A mere kilometre from where outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s bold plan to revive the crumbling  inner city is set to unfold, families ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. POLL | Who should get the Joburg mayor gig? Politics
  2. A sordid tale of two cities: the scramble for mayors is on Politics
  3. Given Mkhari left disappointed as Cyril Ramaphosa withdraws from planned ... Politics
  4. Civil society unhappy about Ramaphosa signing Khoi-San Bill Politics
  5. Ramaphosa pulls out of radio interview as criticism mounts over assault ... Politics

Latest Videos

North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
'Armed' passengers rob e-hailing driver
X