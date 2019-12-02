Politics

Corruption in water infrastructure projects will be punished: Ramaphosa

02 December 2019 - 08:11 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa says if we do not manage our water sources wisely, "we could soon find ourselves worse off than Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s 'Ancient Mariner', who wailed: 'Water, water everywhere, nor any drop to drink.'"
President Cyril Ramaphosa says if we do not manage our water sources wisely, "we could soon find ourselves worse off than Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s 'Ancient Mariner', who wailed: 'Water, water everywhere, nor any drop to drink.'"
Image: 123rf.com/Chayapon Bootboonneam

Tender corruption in mega projects for the construction of water infrastructure is putting the nation’s water security at risk, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

“Mismanagement of water resources and corruption in the water sector has in no small part contributed to the situation we currently face,” he said in his weekly president's letter.

“Serious accountability and governance issues persist, whether it is in the building of infrastructure or at a municipal level, where water losses are mounting as a result of billing errors, unauthorised usage and outright theft.”

Ramaphosa warned there would be criminal repercussions for those found guilty of this.

A week ago, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) raided Lepelle Northern Water in connection with alleged corruption at the Giyani Water Project. Ramaphosa said: “The amount allegedly involved — R2bn — is staggering, but unfortunately symptomatic of wide-scale tender corruption in these mega projects.”

Climate change plagues Western Cape agriculture

“The effects of climate change are unfolding before our eyes.”
News
3 weeks ago

“This is putting the entire nation’s water security at risk, and the ongoing SIU probes into irregularities in these projects will continue. As will the work of the Hawks’ National Clean Audit Task Team probing municipalities, where corruption in the provision of tankering services has frequently been alleged.

“Accountability will be enforced as part of restoring integrity to the sector.”

Water scarcity is in the spotlight after a decade-long drought and existing freshwater supplies dwindling. Ramaphosa urged households to use water more sparingly and municipalities to invest in water recycling technologies.

To address concerns that economic development is being held back by drought, poor water infrastructure and delays in obtaining water-use licences, Ramaphosa said the government had directed that the water permit office to reduce the waiting time for water licences. “Significant progress has been made. The waiting period has been reduced quite dramatically.”

Municipalities are also installing bulk meters at reservoirs, repairing leaks and burst pipes, throttling water outlets at night to replenish reservoir supplies and upgrading existing water treatment works.

Ramaphosa said to ensure SA's future water security, the country would need funding of at least R126bn for infrastructure.

MORE

Lindiwe Sisulu unveils master plan to tackle water woes in SA

As South Africa battles with sporadic droughts, water service delivery and even mass corruption the water service sector, Minister of Water and ...
News
3 days ago

A fifth of factories are standing idle

SA manufacturing not using 19.7% of capacity as economies stutter
Business
1 day ago

Cape Town water restrictions to be discussed as dam levels drop to 83.7%

Dam levels for Cape Town decreased by 0.5% over the past week, while water consumption remained above the 650-million litres per day consumption ...
News
1 week ago

Good rains wasted as R530m extension to the Hazelmere dam drags on

Millions of litres of water are being wasted as a multimillion-rand extension to the Hazelmere Dam wall — meant to double the dam’s capacity — ...
News
2 weeks ago

Mayor to sign drought disaster declaration for Nelson Mandela Bay

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani will sign the declaration for the city to maintain its classification as a disaster area within 48 hours.
News
2 weeks ago

Dams empty in Eastern Cape

All dams supplying Butterworth and surrounding areas in the Eastern Cape are dry.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Corruption in water infrastructure projects will be punished: Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Tshwane MMC Sheila Senkubuge resigns amid 'sex tape' scandal Politics
  3. LISTEN | NPA is confident it will get a conviction against Julius Malema for ... Politics
  4. MEC Lebogang Maile threatens to remove Joburg speaker Vasco da Gama Politics
  5. POLL | Who should get the Joburg mayor gig? Politics

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X