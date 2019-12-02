Maimane and Mashaba join hands to start 'The People’s Dialogue'

The DA's former leader, Mmusi Maimane, and former Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba, are still fighting the good fight, and hinting at joining forces.

On Thursday, a day after hanging up the mayoral chains after three years in office, Mashaba took to social media to comment about an encounter with his former leader.

Mashaba commended Maimane and announced his next move, which they will be making together.

“The man is still more than committed and charged up to serve our country. We invite your participation in The People’s Dialogue from next week.”