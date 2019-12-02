Politics

Maimane and Mashaba join hands to start 'The People’s Dialogue'

02 December 2019 - 12:41 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Herman Mashaba and Mmusi Maimane and are up to something after leaving the DA, and it apparently involves having a dialogue.
Herman Mashaba and Mmusi Maimane and are up to something after leaving the DA, and it apparently involves having a dialogue.
Image: Twitter/Mmusi Maimane

The DA's former leader, Mmusi Maimane, and former Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba, are still fighting the good fight, and hinting at joining forces.

On Thursday, a day after hanging up the mayoral chains after three years in office, Mashaba took to social media to comment about an encounter with his former leader.

Mashaba commended Maimane and announced his next move, which they will be making together.

“The man is still more than committed and charged up to serve our country. We invite your participation in The People’s Dialogue from next week.”

In a series of tweets, Maimane confirmed that he and Mashaba were working together, saying they will now “charter a way forward where future generations can be served by individuals who place citizens first”.

He said the “nation must engage in conversation, charter a dialogue about the future”.

“Together as a nation, we can and must build a future for all. Join the conversation.”

Both politicians have hinted at starting something new following their resignations from the DA in October.

Mashaba resigned and cited tensions within the party after Helen Zille was appointed as chairperson of the party's federal council.

Maimane followed suit, officially resigning as an MP and as DA leader.

Herman Mashaba on job as mayor: 'I got rid of colleagues who only served themselves'

Herman Mashaba will be hanging up the mayoral chains on Wednesday after three years in office as Johannesburg's mayor.
Politics
5 days ago

Last month, Maimane hinted at a “new vehicle for change” in the country, telling eNCA it was something that would “come back to the people”.

“A new political party may simply be saying let’s add another colour to the many colours of political parties that exist. We need a new coalition, a new vehicle,” he said. “When we understand what a new vehicle looks like, it ought to get back to citizens.”

Maimane said at the right time he would say more about the new party, adding that it would open up conversations.

“What I know is that the system  we have now doesn't work. So at the right time, we will be able to communicate what that will look like and how we will engage more with society.

“More citizens must have a dialogue. For starters, I think we must have a conversation in South Africa,” he said.

Everything we know so far about Mmusi Maimane’s proposed new party

Mmusi Maimane may be out of the DA but that doesn't mean he'll be quitting politics anytime soon.
Politics
2 weeks ago

'We'll collapse as a country if we continue at this rate': Herman Mashaba

Outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba plans to relax on an island before he embarks on his big plans, which could see him join another political ...
Politics
5 days ago

Julius Malema and Mmusi Maimane join hands at National Day of Prayer

Arch enemies in politics, friends in Christ?
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Maimane and Mashaba join hands to start 'The People’s Dialogue' Politics
  2. DA on Jacob Zuma’s leave to appeal dismissal: 'Another step closer to having ... Politics
  3. Wonderful news for whites: you can join BLF - but Ts&Cs apply Politics
  4. Corruption in water infrastructure projects will be punished: Ramaphosa Politics
  5. Tshwane MMC Sheila Senkubuge resigns amid 'sex tape' scandal Politics

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X