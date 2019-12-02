Task team to probe sexual abuse in SANDF, where many cases go unreported

The Mail & Guardian reported that 41 sexual-related offences, ranging from rape to crimen injuria, were reported within the SANDF over 18 months.

“This is not only against the consistent calls I have made about sexual exploitation and abuse in the deployment areas, but the realisation that the problem is just as prevalent within the SANDF inside the country in our bases and units,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.

“There are also seemingly high numbers of incidents and cases that are unreported. It was against this background that I established the ministerial task team.”

The MTT has been mandated to investigate and finalise cases dating back to 2014, analyse legal and procedural frameworks within the SANDF, and make recommendations on how to more effectively report and conclude cases. It will also determine what sentences have been meted out to offenders and whether these were suitable.

The team will also oversee the establishment of a sexual offences reporting hotline and put in place measures to protect and support victims.

Fielding questions from journalists, Mapisa-Nqakula said although there were budgetary constraints, the alleviation of sexual offences in the SANDF was a priority.

“Yes there are budgetary constraints but in spite of budgetary constraints, this must be done. You can’t have a situation where we cover up issues of sexual exploitation and abuse. People who do these kinds of things do not belong in the SANDF,” she said.