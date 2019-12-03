ANC welcomes call to slash cost of mobile data in SA

“The majority of our people, due to the widening digital divide, are unable to enjoy the benefits of a digital economy, which deprive[s] the poor of full participation in the democracy of our country. This further stifles development and growth of small businesses."

In support of the #DataMustFall movement, the party resolved at its 54th national conference that: “There must be a strong regulatory intervention to deal with the question of the high cost to communicate and the ANC must support the campaign for data to fall and the monopolisation of data. This is regarded as stifling economic inclusion.”

The ANC also made substantive submissions to the Data Market Inquiry and delivered a presentation to the public hearings hosted by the Competition Commission in October 2018.