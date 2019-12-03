Politics

BLF deputy president: 'We are not amending our constitution for white people'

03 December 2019 - 15:50 By Cebelihle Bhengu
BLF deputy president Zanele Lwana says the party's constitution was amended to meet IEC requirements and none of the resolutions made at the recent policy conference welcomed white people to join.
Image: Twitter/Zanele Lwana

Black First Land First (BLF) movement deputy president Zanele Lwana says the party is not amending its constitution for white people, but rather to meet the requirements of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

Lwana said this after the BLF was banned as a political party for excluding all races except blacks. To keep its status as a political party, BLF met in eThekwini at the weekend, where it made the necessary changes to its policies.

The changes came with a few conditions for "non-black" people who wish to join the movement. They include agreeing that “SA belongs to black people” and that “whites arrived in SA in 1652 and are therefore not indigenous people of this country”.

Lwana said none of the resolutions made at the policy conference welcomed white people to join the BLF. 

