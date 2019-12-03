BLF deputy president: 'We are not amending our constitution for white people'

Black First Land First (BLF) movement deputy president Zanele Lwana says the party is not amending its constitution for white people, but rather to meet the requirements of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

Lwana said this after the BLF was banned as a political party for excluding all races except blacks. To keep its status as a political party, BLF met in eThekwini at the weekend, where it made the necessary changes to its policies.