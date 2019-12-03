City of Johannesburg speaker Vasco da Gama ordered to meet party whips prior to mayoral vote

Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Urban Planning Lebogang Maile has instructed City of Johannesburg speaker Vasco da Gama to convene a meeting with all parties in preparation of this week’s council meeting.

The city is due to hold a meeting to elect a new mayor on Wednesday after Herman Mashaba resigned from his position.

Maile’s letter comes after Da Gama postponed a council meeting last week in order to get legal advice over council rules to elect a new mayor.

“In order to obviate a reoccurrence of the last council meeting, you are kindly advised that, as the chairperson of the council you should have an audience with the whips of all parties represented, as well as the rules committee, prior to the actual council meeting.

“The purpose is to create convergence and achieve consensus on the conduct of the forthcoming council proceedings. In addition, I further advise that the Independent Electoral Commission be invited to the forthcoming Council meeting to observe and provide counsel when necessary,” said Maile.

After last week’s postponement, this meant Johannesburg has been without political leadership for close to a week.

Mashaba’s resignation meant that all the members of his executive also lose their jobs.

MEC Maile wants to see a new Executive Mayor installed in office in the CoJ, in order to ensure that the city can adequately respond to service delivery expectations of Johannesburg residents.

“As the MEC responsible for local government in Gauteng, the current state of affairs is of grave concern to me, and no doubt to the residents of the city. The aforegoing is consistent with the letter I wrote to you on 29th November 2019,” said Maile.

He also warned that the former members of the mayoral committee were not entitled to any privileges.

“To this effect, should any of the former members of the mayoral committee still enjoy the said privileges and benefits, such as tools of trade, administrative support etc, this should immediately seize, as same will be unlawful,” he said.

Tomorrow’s meeting will see former finance MMC, Funzi Ngobeni, going against ANC chairperson, Geoff Makhubo and EFF’s Musa Novela.