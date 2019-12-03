DA blasts Cyril Ramaphosa for saying prisoners should do 'hard labour'

In a statement, the DA's Glynnis Breytenbach said Ramaphosa's suggestion was unconstitutional and “cheap talk”.

She said Ramaphosa's remarks were a cause for concern and similar to those made by justice minister Ronald Lamola, who suggested that the cabinet would discuss the return of the death sentence and later made “outrageous suggestions” regarding bail for sex offenders.

“These types of statements are unfortunate, emotional and, coming from the president of a constitutional democracy, frankly deeply disappointing.

“It is cheap talk, speaking to placate the general population, but which can never be delivered. The tragedy which befell Precious Ramabulana happens all too often in SA, and now, almost weekly,” said the shadow minister of justice.

Breytenbach said fighting gender-based violence required a multi-faceted approach to begin to address this serious problem.

“This will, unfortunately, require a much more comprehensive approach than the frankly unconstitutional suggestions offered by President Ramaphosa.

“There is no hope of rehabilitation for offenders of any nature, and increasing sentences and then throwing away the key is no solution. To suggest that hard labour or a death sentence will solve the problem is to bury one’s head in the sand,” she said.