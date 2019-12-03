Politics

WATCH | EFF occupies home of Eastern Cape killer Fritz Joubert, AfriForum denounces murder

03 December 2019 - 08:00 By Malibongwe Dayimani and TimesLIVE

The property where sangoma Anele Hoyana, 40, was beaten to death with the butt of a rifle by farmer Fritz “Majeke” Joubert has been occupied by the EFF.

About 30 members of the party danced and sang as they took over the Eastern Cape farm of the deceased Joubert, near Gonubie in East London.

The group said the occupation was a show of force against racism.

Joubert, 45, killed the sangoma at the weekend after filming long rants, in which he claimed to be the chosen one and accused Hoyana of being Satan. He allegedly also held Hoyana's partner and two children hostage.

Joubert was later shot dead during a scuffle with a police officer.

AfriForum's Ernst Roets said: “The Fritz Joubert/Anele Hoyana story is utterly disturbing. AfriForum condemns the events in the strongest possible terms.”

He said the organisation “supports Ipid's investigation into the matter”.

Police are investigating the circumstances of Hoyana's death, while the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing Joubert's death.

Olwethu Hoyana, who identified his brother's body at the farm, told SABC that the video clips posted by Joubert on social media had brought pain to the family, as well as giving clarity on how Hoyana sustained the injuries that led to his death. “Fritz, who was our neighbour, had been on some kind of rage to be aggressive towards Anele,” he said.

