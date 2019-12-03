WATCH LIVE | State capture: Former labour minister Mildred Oliphant takes the stand

MD of Mncedisi Ndlovu and Sedumedi (MNS) Attorneys Tshiamo Sedumedi told the inquiry in May that the firm's investigation into procurement irregularities at Transnet pointed directly to former CEO Brian Molefe.

He said Molefe paved the way for a state capture-linked Chinese locomotive manufacturer to score billion-rand contracts from Transnet.

MNS Attorneys was appointed by Transnet's new board in 2018 to investigate various contracts under the tenures of Molefe and his successor, Siyabonga Gama.