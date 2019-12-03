Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Former labour minister Mildred Oliphant takes the stand

03 December 2019 - 09:32 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture resumes on Tuesday with testimony from former labour minister Mildred Oliphant.

The inquiry heard Transnet-related testimony from actuarial scientist Alister Chabi last week.


MD of Mncedisi Ndlovu and Sedumedi (MNS) Attorneys Tshiamo Sedumedi told the inquiry in May that the firm's investigation into procurement irregularities at Transnet pointed directly to former CEO Brian Molefe.

He said Molefe paved the way for a state capture-linked Chinese locomotive manufacturer to score billion-rand contracts from Transnet.

MNS Attorneys was appointed by Transnet's new board in 2018 to investigate various contracts under the tenures of Molefe and his successor, Siyabonga Gama.

