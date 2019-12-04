ANC's Geoff Makhubo is the new Joburg mayor

Mashaba resigned last month in protest of the election of Helen Zille as the DA federal council chair.

Makhubo's appointment sees the ANC reclaim the country's economic hub after being toppled by a DA-led coalition, supported by the EFF, following the local government election in 2016.

But that coalition government has collapsed, after the EFF fell out of favour with the DA.

Drawn-out negotiations between the IFP and the ANC led to the party ditching the DA and their relationship in five municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Johannesburg result also means that the DA is at risk of losing its mayorship of the City of Tshwane.

Its mayor, Stevens Mokgalapa, is under siege from opposition parties and from within his party following a leaked recording of him allegedly having sex with a colleague.

Both the EFF and ANC have filed motions to have Mokgalapa removed, while the DA is probing him over the recording.