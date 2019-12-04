'I was not informed about Mzwanele Manyi's transfer to GCIS': Mildred Oliphant

Former labour minister Mildred Oliphant appeared before the state capture commission on Tuesday, where she was quizzed about the dismissal of Mzwanele Manyi and his transfer to Government Communications Information System (GCIS) as its spokesperson.

During his testimony at the inquiry, Manyi alleged that he and Oliphant met at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport to discuss his dismissal as the department's DG. Oliphant denied this.

This is her testimony in seven quotes:

Deployment to labour

“I was called by former president [Jacob] Zuma to say, as the president of the ANC, the officials of the party had decided to deploy me and that I must come on Monday to be sworn in. I was called to make the arrangements to come to the presidential guest house. When I arrived at the guest house, there were officials of the presidency ... I was asked to look at my name in the attendance register and sign.”