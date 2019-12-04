Vote for preferred deputy public protector candidate delayed as ANC MPs fail to pitch

For the name to be adopted, at least 201 MPs should vote in support.

A similar situation played out with Gcaleka's candidacy, as most opposition parties rejected her name.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach noted that Gcaleka meets the criteria to be the deputy public protector, but questioned her record as a senior deputy director of public prosecutions at the NPA, and again as legal adviser to former minister Malusi Gigaba, who was found to have lied under oath. Opposition parties have questioned her role in the matter, saying she must have been involved in the lie or at least knew about it.

“The ethical ramifications of this position eluded her during the interview,” said Breytenbach, who concluded that Gcaleka was a person of “questionable ethics”, adding that her appointment would compound the problems of the office of the public protector.

The EFF's Noluvuyo Tafeni said by “imposing” Gcaleka, the ANC was making a mockery of the important role the Office of the Public Protector is meant to play. “It shows no respect for capacity, ethical leadership and commitment to truth required of people who must occupy that position,” she said.

Tafeni argued that Gcaleka was not the best candidate for the job. She continued working with Gigaba even after the court found him guilty of lying under oath. This, Tafeni said, “makes her ethically questionable”.

The ANC's Hishaam Mohamed rebutted the opposition's objections as “simply spurious, factually incorrect and with no substance”, saying there was no credible evidence to suggest that Gcaleka was not suitable for the position.

Mohamed said it was not surprising that the DA did not support a young black woman, but it was sad that the EFF supported the DA in this.

Mohamed said Gcaleka had performed “exceptionally well” during interviews. “She answered the questions confidently, and as accurately as possible and she inspired the confidence of the majority of the portfolio committee,” he said.

Mohamed was confident that Gcaleka would excel in the position and would strengthen the office of the public protector.

“There should be no doubt that she is independent and she has the ability to perform functions without fear, favour or prejudice,” he added.

This is a developing story.