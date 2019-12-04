WATCH LIVE | State capture: Transnet in the spotlight
04 December 2019 - 10:00
The commission of inquiry into state capture will hear Transnet-related testimony on Wednesday.
Alister Chabi, Fana Hlongwane and Moroadi Cholota are scheduled to testify.
On Tuesday, Mildred Oliphant took the stand.
The former labour minister dismissed parts of Mzwanele Manyi's evidence at the inquiry, denying she met him before being sworn into the position in November 2010.
Manyi, who was DG of the department at the time, previously told the commission he had met Oliphant at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on November 3 2010, where they had discussed his dismissal from the DG position.