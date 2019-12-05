Do you have confidence in an ANC-governed Joburg?

On Wednesday the ANC won control of Johannesburg back from the DA when Geoff Makhubo was elected mayor.

Makhubo won 137 of 268 votes.

The EFF's Musa Novela received 30 votes and the DA's Funzela Ngobeni 101.

The election of a new mayor comes after former mayor Herman Mashaba stepped down on November 27, citing tensions within the DA.

TimesLIVE reported that Mashaba had filled the position since 2016 as a result of a coalition between the DA and EFF.

The coalition has since deteriorated, allowing the ANC to reclaim control of the city.