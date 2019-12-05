Politics

Do you have confidence in an ANC-governed Joburg?

05 December 2019 - 13:24 By Unathi Nkanjeni

Geoff Makhubo was voted in as Johannesburg's new mayor on December 4 2019, thereby returning leadership of the city to the ANC.

On Wednesday the ANC won control of Johannesburg back from the DA when Geoff Makhubo was elected mayor.

Makhubo won 137 of 268 votes.

The EFF's Musa Novela received 30 votes and the DA's Funzela Ngobeni 101.

The election of a new mayor comes after former mayor Herman Mashaba stepped down on November 27, citing tensions within the DA.

TimesLIVE reported that Mashaba had filled the position since 2016 as a result of a coalition between the DA and EFF.

The coalition has since deteriorated, allowing the ANC to reclaim control of the city.

18 hours ago

Last week, council speaker Vasco da Gama postponed the election, saying that he and his legal advisers were unsure what constituted a majority vote.

The confusion related to whether a majority, 50% of votes plus one, gets reduced when there are absent councillors.

