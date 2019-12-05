Politics

From Herman Mashaba to Geoff Makhubo - a timeline of city of Joburg changes

05 December 2019 - 11:03 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Herman Mashaba resigned as the mayor of Johannesburg, opening the door for the ANC to reclaim the city.
Herman Mashaba resigned as the mayor of Johannesburg, opening the door for the ANC to reclaim the city.
Image: Sunday Times.

The ANC reclaimed SA's biggest metro on Wednesday. Here's a timeline of how it all happened:

The return of Helen Zille - October 20 2019 

The former Western Cape premier and leader of the DA, Helen Zille's election as the party's federal council chairperson caused tensions within the official opposition, which saw the resignation of Herman Mashaba as the mayor of Joburg.

Mashaba had previously hinted that he would step down should members of the “right-wing” return to the DA.

Hours after Zille's election, the city of Joburg issued a statement in which it invited media to a press briefing. This saw widening speculation that Mashaba would resign, to which Zille responded by saying that Mashaba was under the impression that Zille had the power to fire him from the city. She said this was not so.

“Now I don't have any such power at all. The power of the federal executive of the DA is not to walk to governance all over the country and to say what may or may not happen,” she told eNCA at the time.

The exit of Herman Mashaba - October 21 

On October 21, Mashaba announced his resignation as the mayor of Joburg, on the basis that he would not reconcile with people who resisted his vision of advancing black, previously disadvantaged and poor people.

“The election of Helen Zille as federal council chairperson represents a victory for people in the DA who stand opposed to my beliefs and value system. I cannot reconcile myself with a group of people who believe that race is irrelevant in the discussion of inequality and poverty in SA in 2019,” he said in his resignation speech at the time.

Postponement of election of new mayor - November 28

The EFF, ANC and the DA gathered last week to elect a candidate who would take over as the new mayor of the city, but the election was postponed after council speaker, Vasco da Gama, said a legal opinion was required on what the majority vote meant for the mayoral vote.

The election was postponed, despite the EFF and DA opposing the move. The election was moved to December 4, with city manager Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni taking charge, pending the election of the new mayor.

ANC reclaims victory - December 4

Having been toppled by the DA and the EFF in 2016, the ANC won back the city of Joburg on Wednesday with a majority of 137 votes, making Geoff Makhubo the new mayor. The DA had nominated Funzela Ngobeni as its candidate. He received 101 votes, while the EFF's Musa Novela got 30 votes.

MORE

WATCH | ANC takes back Joburg as Geoff Makhubo is elected mayor

The ANC is back in control of Johannesburg, with Geoff Makhubo taking the reigns as the city’s new mayor on Wednesday.
Multimedia
18 hours ago

ANC's Geoff Makhubo is the new Joburg mayor

Makhubo's appointment sees the ANC reclaim the country's economic hub after being toppled by a DA-led coalition, supported by the EFF, following the ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Johannesburg speaker Vasco da Gama ordered to meet party whips before mayoral vote

Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance, human dettlements and urban planning Lebogang Maile has instructed Johannesburg speaker Vasco da Gama to ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Do you have confidence in an ANC-governed Joburg? Politics
  2. New Joburg mayor forming coalitions with smaller parties, but will chat to DA ... Politics
  3. From Herman Mashaba to Geoff Makhubo - a timeline of city of Joburg changes Politics
  4. Maimane trends as social media reacts to Makhubo's election as Johannesburg ... Politics
  5. 'Joburg will now have a mayor who is allegedly corrupt': Herman Mashaba lashes ... Politics

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X