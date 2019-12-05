'Joburg will now have a mayor who is allegedly corrupt': Herman Mashaba lashes out

Herman Mashaba is sad and angry after the election of the ANC's Geoff Makhubo as the new Johannesburg mayor.

“As a result, instead of having a mayor who fights corruption, Johannesburg will now have a mayor who is allegedly corrupt. This is why I cannot give up on the project to save Johannesburg and SA,” he said on Thursday morning.

Mashaba resigned as mayor of the city in October, after a fallout with the DA.