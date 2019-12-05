Politics

Maimane trends as social media reacts to Makhubo's election as Johannesburg mayor

05 December 2019 - 10:19 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
Image: Twitter/Mmusi Maimane

The election of the ANC's Geoff Makhubo as the new mayor of Johannesburg, and the DA's loss of the metro, has seen Mmusi Maimane, the party's former leader, dominate social media conversation.

The DA and EFF on Wednesday lost the country's biggest metro to the ruling party, which was last in charge before the 2016 elections. This came after the resignation of Herman Mashaba as mayor. He cited tensions within the DA as his reason for stepping down.

The DA's latest loss has caused many to question whether its current leadership will be invited to resign, as Maimane did after the party's poor performance in the May elections.

Among those who suggested Maimane step down in the interests of the party were former leader Tony Leon and political strategist Ryan Coetzee. The calls came amid reports that Maimane had been involved with controversial fraud-accused Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste, Sunday Times reported.

Here's a glimpse of what tweeps had to say:

