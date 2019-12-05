Politics

Makhubo's mayoral election is a 'tragic situation': DA

05 December 2019 - 17:49 By Amil Umraw
Geoff Makhubo is congratulated on his election as mayor of Johannesburg.
The DA has described the election of Geoff Makhubo as Johannesburg mayor as a “tragic situation” which will lead to the “good work” of the previous administration being undone.

In a statement on Thursday, the party boasted about its successes while governing the city.

Makhubo, the ANC's nominee for the position previously held by Herman Mashaba, was elected mayor on Wednesday, beating his nearest competitor, the DA's Funzela Ngobeni, by 36 votes.

“It is a tragic situation which mirrors the day Nelson Mandela Bay was taken away from a coalition for change by a coalition of corruption. Makhubo's appointment marks the regression of three difficult but proud years for the people of Johannesburg,” the DA said.

“As with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, we can now expect to see all the good work by the DA-led administration being undone.”

The DA boasted, among others, that it had left the city in a better financial position; increased revenue levels; facilitated external investment; reversed years of corrupt outsourcing practices; and delivered 6,261 housing opportunities to residents.

“Although this is a loss and a setback, the DA will not give up the fight against corruption. We will not give up the fight to ensure the people's money is spent appropriately on service delivery,” the party said.

