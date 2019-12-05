New Joburg mayor forming coalitions with smaller parties, but will chat to DA and EFF

Not a day after being elected as Johannesburg mayor, the ANC's Geoff Makhubo confirmed he was forming coalitions with smaller parties in the council.

Speaking at a press briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday, Makhubo said the ANC would also meet leaders of the DA and EFF to discuss “how we can work together”.

Makhubo thanked the African Independent Congress (AIC), Cope, the IFP and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) for their support in having him elected. He said they would now discuss the allocation of management positions in the city.

“We are going into formal coalitions with the parties. We are negotiating at the moment about who will lead what. We will be an all-encompassing government, not a government of the DA,” he said.

“We are talking to the leader of the DA today [Thursday] to see how we can work together. We are talking to the EFF to see how we can work together. We will work with all parties in government.”