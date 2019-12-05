Stevens Mokgalapa voted out as Tshwane mayor

The DA has been removed from power in the City of Tshwane after two motions of no confidence voted out speaker Katlego Mathebe and mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

This comes just a day after the DA was dethroned in the City of Johannesburg by the ANC, which installed its mayor, Geoff Makhubu, to replace Herman Mashaba.

During a chaotic meeting in Tshwane on Thursday afternoon, both the ANC and the EFF came together to remove Mathebe with 110 councillors supporting the motion.

Despite the protests of the DA, which were opposed to EFF councillor Obakeng Ramabodu acting as speaker in the vote, the two parties proceeded.

Then they removed Makgalapa, who was under siege from his party and the opposition over an alleged “sex recording” featuring him and former roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge.