Politics

Stevens Mokgalapa voted out as Tshwane mayor

05 December 2019 - 20:51 By TimesLIVE
Stevens Mokgalapa was ousted as mayor during a vote of no confidence.
Stevens Mokgalapa was ousted as mayor during a vote of no confidence.
Image: DA

The DA has been removed from power in the City of Tshwane after two motions of no confidence voted out speaker Katlego Mathebe and mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

This comes just a day after the DA was dethroned in the City of Johannesburg by the ANC, which installed its mayor, Geoff Makhubu, to replace Herman Mashaba.

During a chaotic meeting in Tshwane on Thursday afternoon, both the ANC and the EFF came together to remove Mathebe with 110 councillors supporting the motion.

Despite the protests of the DA, which were opposed to EFF councillor Obakeng Ramabodu acting as speaker in the vote, the two parties proceeded.

Then they removed Makgalapa, who was under siege from his party and the opposition  over an alleged “sex recording” featuring him and former roads and transport MMC Sheila  Senkubuge.

MORE

Mongameli Bobani voted out as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has been removed through a motion of no confidence
News
8 hours ago

'Joburg will now have a mayor who is allegedly corrupt': Herman Mashaba lashes out

Herman Mashaba is sad and angry after the election of the ANC's Geoff Makhubo as Johannesburg mayor
Politics
11 hours ago

WATCH | ANC takes back Joburg as Geoff Makhubo is elected mayor

The ANC is back in control of Johannesburg, with Geoff Makhubo taking the reigns as the city’s new mayor on Wednesday.
Multimedia
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Stevens Mokgalapa voted out as Tshwane mayor Politics
  2. Have your say on expropriation of land without compensation bill Politics
  3. Makhubo's mayoral election is a 'tragic situation': DA Politics
  4. SACP disappointed at SAA’s business rescue decision Politics
  5. WATCH | What we know about Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo Politics

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X