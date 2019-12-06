Ace Magashule's former PA testifies at state capture hearings

Moroadi Cholota took the stand at the state capture hearings on Friday morning.

Cholota started working at the office of former Free State premier Ace Magashule on August 1 2013 as a personal assistant (PA).

Cholota said one part of her duties was to manage travel arrangements for the premier .

The inquiry heard how Cholota dealt with an e-mail she sent to Ignatius Mpambani requesting funding.

The email Cholota sent to Mpambani was requesting travel funding amounting to R250,000.