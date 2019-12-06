Ace Magashule's former PA testifies at state capture hearings
Moroadi Cholota took the stand at the state capture hearings on Friday morning.
Cholota started working at the office of former Free State premier Ace Magashule on August 1 2013 as a personal assistant (PA).
Cholota said one part of her duties was to manage travel arrangements for the premier .
The inquiry heard how Cholota dealt with an e-mail she sent to Ignatius Mpambani requesting funding.
The email Cholota sent to Mpambani was requesting travel funding amounting to R250,000.
Cholota said the funding was for meant for groups of students and artists who needed travel assistance.
Cholota said although there were bursary schemes offered by government, there were students who needed funding, and that is when business people were approached by her for assistance.
Cholota said she was the one who identified business people to contact for assistance. The former premier's former PA said she used a database she found at the premier’s office.
She said Mpambani was not the only business person she approached, although e-mail evidence before the Zondo commission shows that most requests were sent to Mpambani.
The commission will resume on 13 January 2020.