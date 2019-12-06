Politics

DA back in charge in Tshwane

06 December 2019 - 17:37 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Stevens Mokgalapa. File picture.
Image: DA

The DA is back in charge of  Tshwane after the high court in Pretoria suspended motions that led to the sacking of mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and speaker Katlego Mathebe.

The party sought an urgent interdict in the North Gauteng high court, challenging resolutions taken in council on Thursday night which resulted in the appointment of EFF councillor Obakeng Ramabudo as acting speaker and left a vacancy in the mayoral office.

The meeting turned chaotic when both EFF and ANC councillors prevented deputy speaker Zweli Khumalo from presiding over the meeting. In the ensuing chaos, co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) deputy director-general Willy Bhila, presided over the election of Ramabudo.

But the court on Friday suspended all the council resolutions and granted the DA an urgent hearing, but only on December 17, to allow all the affected parties to file court papers.

“Pending the finalisation of these applications, all resolutions passed by the Tshwane council on December 5 2019 at its special council meeting and its continuation meeting are suspended and of no effect,” reads the order.

It says the suspension includes the election of Ramabudo as the acting speaker and the passing of motions on both Makgalapa and Mathebe. This means the mayor and speaker will remain in office pending finalisation of the court case.

