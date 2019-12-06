Magashule's secretary 'can't recall' why businessman was asked for R250k

Ace Magashule's secretary, while he was premier of the Free State, believes there was nothing untoward about asking businesses to financially support students or other people, even if those businesses were doing work for government.

When Moroadi Cholota took the stand at the state capture inquiry on Friday, she seemed to have a difficult time remembering why she asked Free State businessman Ignatius Mpambani to pay R250,000 to a travel agency frequently used by her office.

She surmised it may have been to cover the costs of travel for students, which, in her version of events, Magashule's office frequently did.

But there may have been more to that request.

Former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana previously told the commission that in 2014 Mpambani's company, Diamond Hill, formed a joint venture with Blackhead Consulting, an engineering firm owned by businessman Edwin Sodi, to take on a massive R255-million contract handed out by the province's department of human settlements. That contract, to assess 300,000 households for asbestos roofing, later became infamously known as the "asbestos heist".