As SA gets stage 6 load-shedding, Ramaphosa prepares to head to Egypt

Less than an hour after Eskom announced unprecedented stage 6 load-shedding on Monday, it was announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will be leaving for Egypt on Tuesday.

In a statement issued at about 6.30pm - around 30 minutes after stage 6 shedding kicked in - the presidency said Ramaphosa would embark on an "official visit" to Egypt. While there he will take part in the inaugural Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development on Wednesday.

"South Africa and Egypt enjoy cordial bilateral relations underpinned by strong historical and fraternal bonds, dating back to the era of the liberation struggle. South Africa considers Egypt a strategic partner which supported the liberation struggle," said the statement.