Eastern Cape premier warned of 'legal implications' after hiring official fired from previous government job

Public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu has written to Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, warning him about the legal implications of hiring a public servant who was fired from another sphere of government.

Mchunu said the government had a responsibility to restore public confidence by employing public servants with impeccable records of good governance, given that they are entrusted with managing public finances.

“It is against this background that I have since written to the Premier of the Eastern Cape, Mr Oscar Mabuyane, to consider the legal implications of appointing a head of department in the province who was dismissed as deputy director-general from the national department,” he said on Monday.

Mabuyane unveiled Siphokazi Ndudane as the Eastern Cape’s new accounting officer for the department of rural development and agrarian reform. This was just days after Ndudane was dismissed as deputy director-general for fisheries management by the national department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries.