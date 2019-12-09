Politics

MP Fana Mokoena reflects on EFF's growth: 'The party has shown tenacity & resilience'

09 December 2019 - 11:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu
EFF MP Fana Mokoena has reflected on the growth of the party in the past six years.
Image: LUCKY MORAJANE

EFF MP Fana Mokoena has reflected on SA's third-biggest party, saying it has remained “resilient” and shown “tenacity” over the years.

Referring to the party as “the most powerful in the land”, Mokoena thanked the voters who had helped it grow its base in the May 2019 elections.

In its first election in 2014, the EFF garnered just more than a million votes, totalling 6.3% and placing 25 of its members in parliament. In 2019, the party almost doubled its numbers to 10.79%, TimesLIVE reported.

The EFF will hold its National People's Assembly (NPA) from Friday to Monday in Nasrec, Johannesburg, and Mokoena said the party was prepared. “Every effort made to destroy it only made it grow stronger. Our second NPA bears testimony. Smooth, disciplined and well prepared.”

