'Unparalleled incompetence': Political parties react to stage 6 load-shedding

"Nothing signals crisis and chaos more than the current situation of load-shedding."

This is according to IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa, who was speaking in the wake of Eskom's decision to implement stage 6 load-shedding for the first time.

Political reactions started flooding in on Monday evening after Eskom announced stage 6 rotational blackouts from 6pm. It did not announce if and when it would be downgraded again.

The utility claimed the escalation to stage 6 is "no cause for alarm as the system is being effectively controlled" - but politicians clearly disagree.

Hlengwa told TimesLIVE: "We are in dire straits. Clearly, Eskom has collapsed. The economy and South Africans are casualties of a poorly run entity. We have every reason to be concerned."