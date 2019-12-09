WATCH | 'We are born for this, my kids are born for this': in conversation with Julius Malema

With the EFF's second elective conference taking place later this week, Julius Malema seems confident he will emerge victorious, again scooping the title of leader of SA's second-biggest opposition party.

Controversy has followed him throughout his political career but Malema maintains he has a clean record, often asking for receipts when allegations are made against him. Recent cases have included allegedly unlawfully firing a gun and allegedly assaulting a police officer at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral.

Recent claims suggest the party leader is heading to the conference with a favoured list of candidates, which excludes some of his top six. The conference takes place from December 13-16 2019.