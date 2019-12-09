Politics

WATCH | 'We are born for this, my kids are born for this': in conversation with Julius Malema

09 December 2019 - 10:46 By timeslive

With the EFF's second elective conference taking place later this week, Julius Malema seems confident he will emerge victorious, again scooping the title of leader of SA's second-biggest opposition party.

Controversy has followed him throughout his political career but Malema maintains he has a clean record, often asking for receipts when allegations are made against him. Recent cases have included allegedly unlawfully firing a gun and allegedly assaulting a police officer at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral.

Recent claims suggest the party leader is heading to the conference with a favoured list of candidates, which excludes some of his top six. The conference takes place from  December 13-16 2019. 

'Why don't you arrest me?' - Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says he will never face trial for the corruption allegations against him, calling them a baseless attempt to smear him.
