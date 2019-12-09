Politics

Why me? Julius Malema fumes at questions over his lifestyle

09 December 2019 - 17:04 By ZINGISA MVUMVU

EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed critics who question his taste for the good life while claiming to represent the poor.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Malema said the criticism was unfair as it was directed only to him. He said many ANC leaders also lived in upmarket suburbs and no one questioned them while he is selectively questioned for living in Sandton.

He said everyone who voted for the EFF knew of his expensive tastes and continued to support him because his lifestyle did not mean that he is not committed to fighting for the poor.

'Why don't you arrest me?' - Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says he will never face trial for the corruption allegations against him, calling them a baseless attempt to smear him.
News
1 day ago

Malema said he acquired his expensive tastes from "our leaders", mentioning several former ANC heavyweights who have never been criticised or questioned about where they live.

"Mandela stayed in Houghton, Thabo Mbeki stays in Houghton and Kgalema Motlanthe stays in Houghton - but no one has ever doubted their commitment to fight for the poor because of where they stay," he said.

"There are rules for certain people and different rules for the hated ones. I will not accept that. There is nothing I am doing that our leaders, who are loved - [by] rich and poor - have not done. I am following in their footsteps."

Malema said he was puzzled that questions over his lifestyle persisted when "it is not a secret that I wear Louis Vuitton and Gucci".

"I buy those things with my own money, not government money, and have never said to anyone - media and the electorate - that I do not wear Louis Vuitton," he said.

"I have never said, 'I stay in Alexandra, vote for me.' I have never said, 'Vote for me because, like Thomas Sankara, I am riding a bike.' They voted for me knowing that I stay in Sandton."

MORE:

How VBS loot helped Julius Malema get a R5m house

EFF leader Julius Malema has personally benefited from millions of rands that were channelled to a company exposed as his own slush fund.
News
2 weeks ago

Julius Malema claps back at man who posted snap of him in business class

A photo showing EFF leader Julius Malema sitting in business class on a flight has gone viral on social media.
Politics
3 months ago

WATCH | 'We are born for this, my kids are born for this': in conversation with Julius Malema

With the EFF's second elective conference taking place later this week, Julius Malema seems confident he will emerge victorious, scooping the title ...
Politics
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Eastern Cape premier warned of 'legal implications' after hiring official fired ... Politics
  2. Ramaphosa congratulates Zozibini Tunzi on Miss Universe title Lifestyle
  3. Cost-cutting 'sacrifices' announced for government's bigwigs Politics
  4. Why me? Julius Malema fumes at questions over his lifestyle Politics
  5. ANC claims DA helped 'electoral fraud' over Tshwane MMC Sheila Senkubuge Politics

Latest Videos

Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
Celebrating Zozi's Victory

Related articles

  1. 'Why don't you arrest me?' - Julius Malema News
  2. Julius Malema's 'slush fund' exposed News
X