Politics

ANC worse than apartheid regime when it comes to SOEs: EFF's Floyd Shivambu

10 December 2019 - 14:11 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu says that under apartheid Eskom would brief the cabinet on the SOE's state of affairs but now 'the responsibility is given to someone without an idea'. File photo.
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu says that under apartheid Eskom would brief the cabinet on the SOE's state of affairs but now 'the responsibility is given to someone without an idea'. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

The ANC has performed worse than the apartheid government in their mismanagement of state-owned companies. 

This was said by EFF deputy president and head of policy Floyd Shivambu against a backdrop of SAA being placed under business rescue and ongoing load-shedding by Eskom.

Shivambu was having a conversation this week with journalists about policy proposals to be discussed at the party's national people's assembly this weekend.

He said the monitoring of SOEs by the ANC government was central to the SOEs' collapse.

He said the EFF was proposing that SOEs be supervised monthly.

Load-shedding could be with us another two years, says Eskom

It will take up to two years to see the full benefits of Eskom's recovery plan - until then, you can expect load-shedding, Eskom says.
News
2 hours ago

"Instead of waiting for Eskom or SAA to be R400bn - it did not just become R400bn but started small with something like R1m but got to R400bn because there is poor monitoring of objectives and targets," he said.

"If you were to ask [President] Cyril Ramaphosa what is the crisis that led to the Prasa board being put under administration, he would say, 'I am very shocked that Prasa was in crisis'. He simply does not know," said Shivambu.

"He is shocked about everything happening in state companies because the state is not closely monitoring what is happening at SOEs.

"They are in fact doing worse than the apartheid government was doing around SOEs.

"Under the apartheid government, either the Eskom CEO or board chairperson used to sit in cabinet meetings for constant briefings on the state of affairs of electricity provision, but currently the responsibility is given to someone without an idea of all those issues." 

MORE

Why me? Julius Malema fumes at questions over his lifestyle

EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed critics who question his taste for the good life while claiming to represent the poor.
Politics
22 hours ago

EFF slashes number of media attending elective conference from 625 to 150

The EFF says out of 625 RSVPs the party received from media planning to attend its second national people's assembly (NPA) only 150 media personnel ...
Politics
3 days ago

ANC fissures, Cosatu's weakness highlighted by communists' Blade Nzimande

SACP leader Blade Nzimande says the primary task of the party is to 'build' the ANC
Politics
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa cuts short Egypt trip over Eskom crisis Politics
  2. ANC worse than apartheid regime when it comes to SOEs: EFF's Floyd Shivambu Politics
  3. ANC fissures, Cosatu's weakness highlighted by communists' Blade Nzimande Politics
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa admits to visiting Medupi only once, and Mzansi has questions Politics
  5. As SA gets stage 6 load-shedding, Ramaphosa prepares to head to Egypt Politics

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER | Stage 6 to 8 load-shedding and what it could mean for you
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...

Related articles

  1. SA must stop relying on Eskom's 'failing monopoly', say experts South Africa
  2. PETER BRUCE | Sham SAA rescue is too late, Eskom needs a real one Opinion & Analysis
X