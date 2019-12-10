ANC worse than apartheid regime when it comes to SOEs: EFF's Floyd Shivambu

The ANC has performed worse than the apartheid government in their mismanagement of state-owned companies.

This was said by EFF deputy president and head of policy Floyd Shivambu against a backdrop of SAA being placed under business rescue and ongoing load-shedding by Eskom.

Shivambu was having a conversation this week with journalists about policy proposals to be discussed at the party's national people's assembly this weekend.

He said the monitoring of SOEs by the ANC government was central to the SOEs' collapse.

He said the EFF was proposing that SOEs be supervised monthly.