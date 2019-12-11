Politics

Floyd Shivambu on Eskom saga: 'Ramaphosa has no clue on what is to be done'

11 December 2019 - 09:57 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The EFF's deputy leader, Floyd Shivambu.
Image: Financial Mail

As the country endures intensive power cuts due to Eskom's problems with electricity generation, EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu says President Cyril Ramaphosa has “no clue” how to resolve the issue.

Shivambu is the latest politician to weigh in on the crisis and take shots at Ramaphosa, who cut short his planned two-day trip to Egypt amid calls for him to deal with the ongoing load-shedding crisis.

TimesLIVE reported that Ramaphosa was set to fly back to SA later on the same day as his arrival in Egypt, after the DA blasted him for handling the issue via cellphone.

