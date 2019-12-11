Gwede Mantashe jolted into action on energy crisis

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe said on Tuesday he would take steps to develop more electricity- generation capacity as the country buckled under unprecedented load-shedding.

Mantashe has the sole authority to procure more generation capacity and to cut through the red tape that is preventing companies and businesses from generating their own energy. But he has so far refused to be rushed, saying he would not be pushed around by "lobbyists" for renewable energy.

With the economy at risk of prolonged load-shedding as Eskom’s capacity continues to deteriorate, Mantashe said that he would call urgently for proposals — by issuing a request for information — on filling the short-term gap.

No progress

He originally announced this in October as an immediate step, but the department has so far made no demonstrable progress. Mantashe said he would also promulgate new determinations under the Electricity Regulation Act, a necessary precursor to the construction of any new generation capacity, public or private.

The fourth bid window for renewable energy projects by independent power producers, which was finally signed in 2018, after being bogged down by political opposition, would be brought on stream earlier, he said. SA would also continue its drive for the use of LPG gas.