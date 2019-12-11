Politics

Nonceba Molwele elected new speaker of Joburg

11 December 2019 - 13:33 By Aphiwe Deklerk
The Johannesburg council.
Image: Twitter/Joburg Finance

Nonceba Molwele has been elected unopposed as the new speaker of the City of Johannesburg. 

The DA boycotted Wednesday's council meeting which was set to elect a replacement for former speaker Vasco da Gama. 

The party maintains that Da Gama, a DA councillor was not legally removed from his position as speaker at a meeting last week. 

The dispute is about whether the ANC managed to get the correct majority to remove Da  Gama. 

DA Gama took over as speaker in 2016 when a DA coalition took over the metro with the support of the EFF. 

Molwele was a former health MMC under then mayor Parks Tau. 

Despite both the DA and the EFF boycotting Wednesday's meeting, the city council managed to reach a quorum and pass the vote. 

Wednesday's outcome means the ANC-led alliance government, which includes Cope, the IFP, Patriotic Alliance and AL-Jama, is able to run council and pass budgets without trouble. 

