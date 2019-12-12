'Don't be populist, opportunistic or factional': Blade Nzimande's warning

SA Communist Party leader Blade Nzimande issued a stern warning to delegates at the close of the party's national congress — don't be populist, opportunistic or factional.

Nzimande was addressing a crowd of party delegates on Thursday after a three-day-long meeting to discuss the way forward on policy issues.

“If the Communist Party is to play its vanguard role we also have to confront and defeat any regressive tendencies that do not belong to any communist party. We must fight against all forms of populism,” he said.

“We also must defeat a cousin tendency which is opportunism ... We must also fight against factionalism everywhere we are, including in our own ranks. That’s very important.

“From within the ranks of our own movement there are those that are going into Sasco, Cosas and Sanco to go and support certain factions ... we must expose those who are seeing a platform to push their own narrow agendas in the entire mass democratic movement.”