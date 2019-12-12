Politics

WATCH | Upcoming EFF elective conference: what you need to know

12 December 2019 - 11:28 By TimesLIVE

The second EFF elective conference starts on December 13 2019 at Nasrec in Johannesburg, ending on December 16.

Julius Malema seems confident he will emerge victorious, retaining the position of leader of SA's second-biggest opposition party.

Reports have suggested that Malema is heading to the conference with a favoured list of candidates, leaving out some of his top six.

The posts of leader, deputy president and secretary-general are expected to be the most contested.

However, the various leaders have kept their cards close to their chests when asked about the positions they will be vying for.

