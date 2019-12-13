Politics

Lifestyle audits on the cards for Gauteng government employees

13 December 2019 - 15:03 By Kgothatso Madisa
Premier David Makhura said that employees in the province who sit on the supply chain and bid adjudication committees would be subjected to lifestyle audits by the end of February next year.
Premier David Makhura said that employees in the province who sit on the supply chain and bid adjudication committees would be subjected to lifestyle audits by the end of February next year.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Gauteng government employees who issue out tenders will undergo regular security vetting and lifestyle audits.

Premier David Makhura said that employees in the province who sit on the supply chain and bid adjudication committees would be subjected to lifestyle audits by the end of February next year, reports SowetanLIVE.

Since taking over as premier in 2014, Makhura has positioned himself as a champion for anti-corruption and has since taken unpopular decisions by firing heads of departments who had been accused of corrupt activities.

The lifestyle audits, he said, would be introduced also for lower-level staff involved in supply chain processes.

Makhura vowed not to hesitate to fire anyone who fails the vetting process.

"We can't have people who make decisions on tenders not being properly vetted. We will introduce vetting of all state officials, even at lower levels," Makhura said.

He said it was alarming how some officials in the provincial departments were leading lavish lifestyles and driving expensive cars which were beyond their salaries.

He said that they have noticed some people who come to work in small cars but drive luxury ones on weekends. He said these are some of the people the lifestyle audits would be targeting.

In his first term as premier, Makhura fired three heads of departments who were accused of corruption.

In his state of the province address in July, Makhura said that he was willing to fight to ensure clean governance in the province.

"I am ready to instil the discipline of execution and perfect the art of government delivery, even if this takes a fight. We must govern like business because governing is very serious business," Makhura said.

MORE

Lifestyle audits to be standard practice in public service

Public service minister Senzo Mchunu says the audits will test whether state employees’ lifestyle is in line with their income
Politics
4 months ago

Lifestyle audits rather than rummaging through trash will expose corruption among our all-too-easily tempted politicians

It is about time public representatives are put under scrutiny to ensure they live within their means and stop seeing political office as a ticket to ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Lifestyle audits on the cards for Gauteng government employees Politics
  2. 'Don't be populist, opportunistic or factional': Blade Nzimande's warning Politics
  3. WATCH | Upcoming EFF elective conference: what you need to know Politics
  4. Mmusi Maimane on The People’s Dialogue: 'Building one SA for all' Politics
  5. Axed PE mayor Mongameli Bobani in court over 'illegal' dismissal Politics

Latest Videos

16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
“Eskom insider sabotaged instrument”: Ramaphosa speaks on energy crisis
X