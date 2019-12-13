Lifestyle audits on the cards for Gauteng government employees

Makhura vowed not to hesitate to fire anyone who fails the vetting process.

"We can't have people who make decisions on tenders not being properly vetted. We will introduce vetting of all state officials, even at lower levels," Makhura said.

He said it was alarming how some officials in the provincial departments were leading lavish lifestyles and driving expensive cars which were beyond their salaries.

He said that they have noticed some people who come to work in small cars but drive luxury ones on weekends. He said these are some of the people the lifestyle audits would be targeting.

In his first term as premier, Makhura fired three heads of departments who were accused of corruption.

In his state of the province address in July, Makhura said that he was willing to fight to ensure clean governance in the province.

"I am ready to instil the discipline of execution and perfect the art of government delivery, even if this takes a fight. We must govern like business because governing is very serious business," Makhura said.