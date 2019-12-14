Julius Malema lambastes EFF leaders who are not loyal to party

EFF leader Julius Malema has lashed out at his party colleagues, saying some who are elected into positions are not loyal to the EFF but to the positions they hold.

Addressing the party’s national people's assembly, Malema was harsh on the shortcomings of his colleagues.

“The EFF [central command team (CCT)] committees are not fully functional and despite being assigned to specific tasks, most commissars sitting in front here do not do anything in relation to their CCT portfolios. We must not lie,” said Malema.

He said the conference should note that most of those deployed in leadership positions were not loyal to the EFF.

“You are going to see it when this conference finishes. Some of them are not going to be elected and they are going to start insulting the organisation after not being elected,” said Malema.