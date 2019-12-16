'We are a great people,' says Ramaphosa - but we need to address land issue urgently

SA cannot truly reconcile if it doesn't acknowledge and address its turbulent, often violent, history.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was speaking at a Day of Reconciliation event in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

While he said that there were many historic problems which continued to manifest today - particularly around race-based land ownership patterns - the country was better off than it was at the start of democracy in 1994.

"Today is a day of celebration; a celebration of the triumph of reconciliation over retribution, of goodwill over animosity, and of fellowship over hatred. As a people we have overcome a bitter past and stand here today to proclaim ourselves as proud South Africans, black and white.

“Because being able to have the strength and the commitment to resolve the bitterness of the past is clearly a mark of a great people," he said.

He said the country's ability to overcome its differences was a testament to its greatness.