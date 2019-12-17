Politics

Cabinet wants new Eskom boss De Ruyter to start his job early

17 December 2019 - 15:35 By Matthew Savides
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu on Tuesday announced that the cabinet wanted the new Eskom boss to start his job earlier than planned.
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu on Tuesday announced that the cabinet wanted the new Eskom boss to start his job earlier than planned.
Image: GCIS

The cabinet has called on public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to try to convince newly appointed Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to start his job earlier than planned.

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said this was one of the decisions made by the cabinet after a meeting on Friday.

De Ruyter was appointed a month ago, and was due to start in the position in January next year.

“Cabinet fully supports all efforts meant to ensure electricity supply certainty in our country. In this regard, cabinet has mandated public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to negotiate with the CEO [of Eskom], Mr Andre de Ruyter, to commence his duties earlier than the set date.

“Mr De Ruyter, together with his management team, will immediately deal with the concerning issues of governance, lack of financial management as well as stabilise the operations of Eskom. This includes dealing with the huge backlog of maintenance of the ageing fleet of their power stations and the structural defects in Medupi and Kusile power stations,” Mthembu said.

He also announced that deputy president David Mabuza would revive the “energy war room” to deal with challenges to the country's energy supply.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni, minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and Gordhan would make up the war room team.

It was also announced that the cabinet wanted renewables to “play a key role in our energy supply to complement the efforts of Eskom”.

MORE

Eskom says lights will stay on today

No load-shedding is expected on Tuesday, and the probability of enforced power cuts is low for the week
News
7 hours ago

Eskom: SA counts the cost

Week of blackouts likely to consign country to junk status and recession
Business
2 days ago

A lot of people can do a better job than Eskom. Let them

Eskom is an albatross around our collective necks, and it's choking us to death.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

‘Stop blaming Zuma!’

Ace stirs the pot after ANC NEC roasts Ramaphosa over SAA rescue operation
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. National Security Council is back, cabinet confirms Politics
  2. Cabinet wants new Eskom boss De Ruyter to start his job early Politics
  3. WATCH | What the EFF looks like after its elective conference Politics
  4. EFF's younger top six reliable - Ndlozi Politics
  5. From Malema's re-election to renewing the revolution: five takes from the EFF ... Politics

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X