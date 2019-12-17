From Malema's re-election to renewing the revolution: five takes from the EFF conference

The EFF's second elective conference saw the party dominating news headlines at the weekend, as it announced its new top six and future plans.

The national people’s assembly was held from Friday to Monday at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

Here are five takes from the conference:

Julius Malema re-elected as party leader

“My simple thing of being elected and re-elected unopposed every time is very simple: I work very hard. I do not take anything for granted. I pay attention to the smallest detail.

“I am not a dictator. I am a hard worker. I come from nothing, born from a domestic worker who suffered from epilepsy, and I worked my way up here single-handedly, knowing where I come from. So I do not care who thinks what about me.”

Discipline in the EFF

“It is discipline that will make the EFF a viable alternative for the hopeless masses of our people. An alternative that will maintain its protest character while fighting battles within the walls of parliament.

“A fascist organisation will not conduct a democratic elective and policy conference within its own ranks, where members decide on party policy and elect their preferred leaders.”