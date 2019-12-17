WATCH | What the EFF looks like after its elective conference

The EFF elective conference took place from December 13 to 16 2019 at Nasrec, Johannesburg. It was the party's second in its six-year existence. There was much anticipation and speculation among attendees in the run-up to the event.

A lot has changed, particularly in the party's top six, where men and women are now equally represented. Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu were re-elected as president and deputy president respectively.

Four new members were introduced to the top six. Omphile Maotwe was elected treasurer-general, Veronica Mente as national chairperson, Marshall Dlamini as secretary-general and Poppy Mailola as deputy secretary-general.