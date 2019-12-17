Politics

WATCH | What the EFF looks like after its elective conference

17 December 2019 - 13:00 By TimesLIVE

The EFF elective conference took place from December 13 to 16 2019 at Nasrec, Johannesburg. It was the party's second in its six-year existence. There was much anticipation and speculation among attendees in the run-up to the event.

A lot has changed, particularly in the party's top six, where men and women are now equally represented. Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu were re-elected as president and deputy president respectively.

Four new members were introduced to the top six. Omphile Maotwe was elected treasurer-general, Veronica Mente as national chairperson, Marshall Dlamini as secretary-general and Poppy Mailola as deputy secretary-general.

MORE

Julius Malema: 'I am not a dictator, I'm a hard worker'

EFF leader Julius Malema has lashed out those who call him a dictator, saying that he is just a hard worker.
Politics
1 day ago

Five more years as EFF boss for Julius Malema

Julius Malema will lead the EFF for at least the next five years.
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | What the EFF looks like after its elective conference Politics
  2. EFF's younger top six reliable - Ndlozi Politics
  3. From Malema's re-election to renewing the revolution: five takes from the EFF ... Politics
  4. EFF MP Naledi Chirwa trends as video of her and pastor Bushiri re-emerges Politics
  5. IN QUOTES | Even though we are diverse, we can be united: Ramaphosa on ... Politics

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X