The People’s Dialogue: South Africans share what they love most about the country

18 December 2019 - 09:28 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Herman Mashaba and Mmusi Maimane are up to something after leaving the DA, and it apparently involves having a dialogue.
Image: Twitter/Mmusi Maimane

Despite the many debacles Mzansi went through this year, South Africans have a lot in common, especially when it comes to what they love about this country.

This week saw many social media users sharing what they love most about SA under the hashtags #LoveSA and #SAspeaks.

This after former Johannesburg mayor and The People's Dialogue movement founder, Herman Mashaba, called on South Africans to respond to the question: “What do you love most about our country?”

Mashaba launched the movement to engage with South Africans about forging a better future and building a united country, after his departure from the DA in October.

On Twitter, former DA leader and MP Mmusi Maimane, who also joined The People's Dialogue, did his part and responded to Mashaba’s call.

Maimane said while 2019 was a challenging year, there were also many positives to talk about.

The challenge sparked a lot of engagement, as many shared their views on what they love most about South Africans.

Here's a glimpse of what Saffas had to say:

