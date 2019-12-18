The People’s Dialogue: South Africans share what they love most about the country
Despite the many debacles Mzansi went through this year, South Africans have a lot in common, especially when it comes to what they love about this country.
This week saw many social media users sharing what they love most about SA under the hashtags #LoveSA and #SAspeaks.
This after former Johannesburg mayor and The People's Dialogue movement founder, Herman Mashaba, called on South Africans to respond to the question: “What do you love most about our country?”
As we approach the festive season, let us focus on the positive - what we love about South Africa and why it is worth saving! What do YOU love most about our country? Post your own video under #SASpeaks or #LoveSA and give your inputs into the Dialogue at https://t.co/jgVFZwewg3 pic.twitter.com/HONMCj0PP2— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) December 17, 2019
Mashaba launched the movement to engage with South Africans about forging a better future and building a united country, after his departure from the DA in October.
On Twitter, former DA leader and MP Mmusi Maimane, who also joined The People's Dialogue, did his part and responded to Mashaba’s call.
Maimane said while 2019 was a challenging year, there were also many positives to talk about.
We are a nation full of possibilities. 🇿🇦— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) December 17, 2019
Lets talk! What do you love about South Africa? Answer to this challenge!
Share, record your own short video and lets fill social media with what you love about SA and what needs to be done.
Use #SAspeaks and #LoveSA. Here is mine: pic.twitter.com/IV956mEMwa
The challenge sparked a lot of engagement, as many shared their views on what they love most about South Africans.
Here's a glimpse of what Saffas had to say:
We Shall Overcome!#LoveSA#SASpeaks pic.twitter.com/tDER1kCmoO— NtuthukoMdima🌟 (@Dclantis) December 17, 2019
What do you love about South Africa?— Jimmy Ramokgopa (@JimmyRamokgopa) December 17, 2019
Here is my video.#SASpeaks #LoveSA pic.twitter.com/Nytms7J4YD
Two things I love about our beautiful country South Africa— Arthur Matodzi (@arthur_matodzi) December 17, 2019
1. Our diversity
2. Our Natural beauty#LoveSA#SAspeaks pic.twitter.com/jK9TlwroxQ
Mr. @HermanMashaba has asked us to share what we love most about South Africa - What I LOVE MOST about SA is my SUPERHERO @ChangeAgentSA and her team @missearth_sa who work hard every day to build our nation #SASpeaks #LoveSA @BrentLindeque @Abramjee @EllaBellaC @Lungo_Katete pic.twitter.com/NtQvnpMT5q— Nisha Varghese (@Nisha360) December 17, 2019
@HermanMashaba Hi sir, my take one the #SASpeaks #LoveSA as you asked.— Ivan (@IvanBreytenbac1) December 17, 2019
I love this country, with all its faults. It's my home and will always be. pic.twitter.com/gGNz6zZlxb
#SAspeaks #LoveSA @HermanMashaba @MmusiMaimane pic.twitter.com/D916M6wsSP— Aspirant Adv ST Maphutha™, PhD (@setsopo) December 17, 2019
Accepted your challenge @HermanMashaba #SASpeaks #LoveSA @ThePeoplesDialogue @Abramjee @ChangeAgentSA @RichSimmondsZA— Adriaan Groenewald (@AdriaanG_LP) December 17, 2019
This is what I LOVE about South Africa: pic.twitter.com/5wt9L1oUTw
@HermanMashaba @MmusiMaimane @AdriaanG_LP #ThePeopleDialogue #SASpeaks #LoveSA— Mothusi Mokoto (@Mothusi9007) December 17, 2019
We love our country wholeheartedly.
Have a blessed Christmas day and a happy new year. pic.twitter.com/0J38tj7nrQ