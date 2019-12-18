The People’s Dialogue: South Africans share what they love most about the country

Despite the many debacles Mzansi went through this year, South Africans have a lot in common, especially when it comes to what they love about this country.

This week saw many social media users sharing what they love most about SA under the hashtags #LoveSA and #SAspeaks.

This after former Johannesburg mayor and The People's Dialogue movement founder, Herman Mashaba, called on South Africans to respond to the question: “What do you love most about our country?”